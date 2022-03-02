Netizens call out Amna Ilyas after she shared picture in a bikini

Model and actress Amna Ilyas, who often draws controversy with her unapologetic views, is receiving much hate with a new bold photo wearing a swimsuit.

Taking to her Instagram, the Janam Jali actress took her bluntness to another level altogether as she posed from inside the pool donning a bikini whilst her vacation in Sri Lanka.

“Scars are tattoos with better stories #colombo,” she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amna Ilyas (illy) (@aamnailyas)

The netizens were quick to express repugnance of Amna’s decision over the bold photoshoot and mocked her with harsh comments.