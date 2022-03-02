Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 09:55 am
Netizens call out Amna Ilyas after she shared picture in a bikini

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 09:55 am
Amna Ilyas bikini shoot criticism
Model and actress Amna Ilyas, who often draws controversy with her unapologetic views, is receiving much hate with a new bold photo wearing a swimsuit.

Taking to her Instagram, the Janam Jali actress took her bluntness to another level altogether as she posed from inside the pool donning a bikini whilst her vacation in Sri Lanka.

“Scars are tattoos with better stories #colombo,” she captioned the post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amna Ilyas (illy) (@aamnailyas)

The netizens were quick to express repugnance of Amna’s decision over the bold photoshoot and mocked her with harsh comments.

Here are the public reactions:

Amna Ilyas draws backlash Amna Ilyas draws backlash Amna Ilyas draws backlash

Also Read: Amna Ilyas draws intense criticism over bold statement

Amna is considered one of the top models in Pakistan and had also bagged the ‘Model of the Year’ award. She even appeared as a judge in the beauty competition Veet Miss Super Model.

The 34-year-old made her debut in the hit 2013 film Zinda Bhaag featuring Bollywood legend Nasiruddin Shah. She also showcased her acting skills in hit films like Saat Din Mohabbat InReady Steady No and Baaji.

 

