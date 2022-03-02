Adsence Ad 160X600
Netizens call out Amna Ilyas after she shared picture in a bikini
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250
Model and actress Amna Ilyas, who often draws controversy with her unapologetic views, is receiving much hate with a new bold photo wearing a swimsuit.
Taking to her Instagram, the Janam Jali actress took her bluntness to another level altogether as she posed from inside the pool donning a bikini whilst her vacation in Sri Lanka.
“Scars are tattoos with better stories #colombo,” she captioned the post.
View this post on Instagram
The netizens were quick to express repugnance of Amna’s decision over the bold photoshoot and mocked her with harsh comments.
Download BOL News App for latest news