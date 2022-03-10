Netizens demand ban on Sana Javed for her ‘Bad Behavior’ with models

Sana Javed, the A-list actress of the Pakistani social media industry, is under fire these days after her awful behavior was exposed by models and make-up artists.

In this light, netizens want the actress banned for her nasty behavior. People are unhappy with the Khaani actress after many coworkers accused her of ‘bad behavior.’

Several makeup artists, including models who have previously worked with the Aye Musht-e-Khaak actress, have now come forward with complaints of harassment. People say Sana Javed has an attitude problem.

Manal Saleem, a model, was the first to express her discontent with working with Sana. Following that, makeup artists Ikram Gohar and Rhyan Thomas shared their own experiences to back up the model’s accusations.

Many fans unfollowed the actress and demanded that she should be removed from promotional posts by fashion brands.

Have a look at the comments:

