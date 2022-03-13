Adsence Ads 300X250
13th Mar, 2022. 08:14 pm
Netizens praises Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez in ‘HeerRaanjhana’

Netizens praises Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez in ‘HeerRaanjhana’

Fans are drooling over Jacqueline Fernandez’s on-screen combination with Akshay Kumar in her upcoming flick Bachchan Paandey, and she has released heartfelt music from the film.

Sharing the song on social media, the Kick actress penned a caption, “Sophie bani Bachchhan Paandey ki Khushi aur Zindagi, The Bhaukaal Jodi is here to make you fall in love with them. HeerRaanjhana song out now! Holi pe Goli.”

Check out the song here!

HeerRaanjhana is a song in which Akshay Kumar’s character romances Jacqueline Fernandez’s character Myra. The two are seen having a good time in a restaurant, and the song tracks their budding romance in the film.

