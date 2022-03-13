Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 07:19 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

‘Never a fit,’ according to Meghan Markle’s compatibility with Firm

Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 07:19 pm
'Never a fit,' according to Meghan Markle's compatibility with Firm

‘Never a fit,’ according to Meghan Markle’s compatibility with Firm

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Experts have assessed Meghan Markle’s prospects of working in the Royal Family, taking into account her “all about me” mentality.

He was quoted as saying, “Suffice to say she certainly has not endeared herself to the British and that’s a great shame because the UK opened her with welcoming arms from the beginning.”

“They were very enthusiastic and owing to perhaps a misunderstanding on her part of what it means to be a member of the Royal Family or complete disinterest.”

“Largely, I think it’s owing to the fact that service in the Royal Family is all about focus on others and not oneself and that seems to run counter to her plans.”

“I don’t think Meghan Markle was ever a suitable fit to be a member of the Royal Family.”

For the latest Trending News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Trending New on bolnews.com

Read More

23 mins ago
Saba Qamar wants to do bold scenes in Pakistan

Saba Qamar spoke with an Indian news outlet over the phone about...
1 hour ago
Karisma Kapoor embraces Madhuri Dixit in a warm hug

One of the finest films of the 1990s was Dil Toh Pagal...
16 hours ago
Khloe Kardashian the singleton shares seductive snaps amid Tristan Thompson Love child scandal

The 37-year-old mother of one looked stunning in the patterned ensemble, which...
16 hours ago
Hailey Bieber has returned home following the discovery of a small blood clot in her brain by doctors

According to an Instagram storey she posted on Saturday, Hailey Bieber revealed...
16 hours ago
Traci Braxton died at the age of 50 after a battle with cancer

Traci Braxton, a singer, actor, and reality TV personality, died at the...
16 hours ago
Una Healy enthrals fans with a photo of her stunning figure, saying 'hard work pays off.'

Una Healy, an Irish singer, sent her fans into a frenzy with...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Dance Meri Rani
1 min ago
Dwayne Bravo grooves on Dance Meri Rani hook step with a friend

There's no doubt that Guru Randhawa's hit song 'Dance Meri Rani', which...
Minal Khan exudes royal glam in this deep red bridal gown 
2 mins ago
Minal Khan exudes royal glam in this deep red bridal gown 

Minal Khan wears a royal bridal gown that makes his heart skip...
Russian convoy
3 mins ago
Moment YET ANOTHER Russian convoy is ambushed by valiant Ukrainians wielding terrifyingly lethal anti-tank missiles

THIS IS THE MOMENT WHERE YET ANOTHER Russian convoy is ambushed by...
4 mins ago
Kate Middleton ‘forced to apologise’ for not ‘looking like Cinderella’

When it came to public appearances, Kate Middleton has always put her best foot forward. However, there was a time when the Duchess of Cambridge had to apologise for not appearing as glamorous as normal. Kate was hit with an honest statement from a small girl named Annabel when visiting Swansea with her husband Prince William, who informed her that she imagined the Duchess of Cambridge would look like a Disney Princess. Her mother Rhian added that the little girl anticipated...
Adsence Ad 300X600