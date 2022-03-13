‘Never a fit,’ according to Meghan Markle’s compatibility with Firm

Experts have assessed Meghan Markle’s prospects of working in the Royal Family, taking into account her “all about me” mentality.

He was quoted as saying, “Suffice to say she certainly has not endeared herself to the British and that’s a great shame because the UK opened her with welcoming arms from the beginning.”

“They were very enthusiastic and owing to perhaps a misunderstanding on her part of what it means to be a member of the Royal Family or complete disinterest.”

“Largely, I think it’s owing to the fact that service in the Royal Family is all about focus on others and not oneself and that seems to run counter to her plans.”

“I don’t think Meghan Markle was ever a suitable fit to be a member of the Royal Family.”

For the latest Trending News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Trending New on bolnews.com