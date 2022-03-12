Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 01:57 am
New images from Season 5 of ‘The Crown’ suggest Queen Elizabeth’s visit to Russia

Queen Elizabeth

New images from Season 5 of ‘The Crown’ suggest Queen Elizabeth’s visit to Russia

The makers of Netflix’s royal show, The Crown, have released a new image from the set of season five of the highly anticipated series.

The image, taken from the sets, shows Queen Elizabeth – played by Imelda Staunton – on a state visit to Russia in 1994.

Staunton, 66, is wearing a mustard yellow dress with a fur coat, matching gloves, her signature handbag, and a matching hat in the photo.

The Crown

The outfit is a recreation of one worn by the Queen during her visit to Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport, where she inspected Russian service personnel.

Queen Elizabeth’s three-day visit to Russia in October 1994 was the first by a ruling British monarch, and it remains her only visit to the country. Her husband, Prince Philip, accompanied her on the trip.

In the upcoming season of the show, Jonathan Pryce will play the Duke of Edinburgh. Dominic West portrays Prince Charles, and Elizabeth Debicki portrays Princess Diana.

The Crown’s fifth and final season is set to premiere later this year.

