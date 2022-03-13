Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 11:44 pm
Nicole Scherzinger, 43, flaunts her incredible figure in a lilac bikini as she hits the beach with Thom Evans.

Nicole Scherzinger

NICOLE Scherzinger flaunted her incredible figure in a lilac bikini after rumours of her pregnancy surfaced.

The 43-year-old singer looked stunning in a tiny two-piece for a series of beach photos with her boyfriend Thom Evans in her home state of Hawaii.

Thom, a rugby player, wore floral swim shorts and went topless to show off his bulging biceps against the breathtaking scenery.

“Paint the sky and make it yours,” Nicole captioned the photo.

Hundreds of fans reacted to her photos, calling her “absolutely stunning” and “a goddess.”

It comes after Nicole cuddled a friend’s baby at a recent wedding, leading fans to believe she was expecting her first child with rugby player Thom Evans.

Thom, 36, gushed about Nicole last year, telling The Sun exclusively that he’d “hit the jackpot” with her.

“Nobody is asking Nicole how she got with me because I’m massively punching,” he said (above my weight).

“She’s so easygoing and enjoyable to be around. I’ve struck gold.

With ex-girlfriends including former fiancée Kelly Brook, Canadian actress Jessica Lowndes, former star of US teen drama 90210, and Made In Chelsea beauty Caggie Dunlop, Tom believes he has finally found The One.

“People always say, ‘When you know, you know,’ and I can honestly say I’d never really had that moment,” he revealed. But it was just awesome within the first couple of days with Nicole, and it has been awesome ever since.”

Nicole has previously stated her desire to have children with Thom.

Nicole told The Mirror, “He’s my man… the man of my dreams.” I definitely want children when the time is right. It all comes down to timing.

“It’s difficult now because I’m supposed to tour next year, so it’s all about timing. I’ve always wanted to start a family.”

With the Pussycat Dolls’ highly anticipated tour now cancelled, Nicole appears to have some free time on her hands.

 

