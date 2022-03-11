Nicole Scherzinger steals the show in a busty black bralet and matching skirt at Jacquemus’ beachside fashion show in Hawaii

She certainly knows how to draw attention to herself with her stunning ensembles.

Nicole Scherzinger set hearts racing once more on Thursday when she took to Instagram to share a collection of breathtaking photos from her trip to Hawaii.

The Masked Singer judge looked radiant as she wore her usual flawless makeup.

Her brunette hair was sleek and straight, with a centre parting, and she accessorised with a Jacquemus Le Bambino blue leather bag.

Nicole was joined by Sza, an American soul singer, and Bretman Rock, a Filipino-American beauty influencer, as they watched the models walk the sandy catwalk.

Nicole took to Instagram to thank the designer for bringing her home, making it the fashion label’s first runway staged outside of France.

‘Thank you @jacquemus for bringing me home for your beautiful show here in Hawaii for fashion week,’ she wrote. ‘I’m so proud to see all of our local talent rocking your collection in such an epic setting.’