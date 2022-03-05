Non-royal children of Duchess Camilla to receive royal titles following Queenship

Royal experts believe Duchess Camilla’s children from her previous marriage will inevitably be in line to become royals in their own right once their mother ascends the throne alongside her husband Prince Charles.

This revelation was made by Royal commentator Brian Hoey during an interview with Express UK.

He began by telling the publication that because “we have never, ever had children of a King or Queen who remained untitled,” Duchess Camilla’s children have a good chance of receiving royal honours once their mother becomes Queen consort of England.

“I think what will be interesting when Camilla becomes Queen is what happens with her children,” he was quoted as saying.

“We have never, ever had untitled children of a King or Queen, so that will be interesting.” Especially when it comes to the “Parker-Bowles children being elevated?”

“I think they’re going to get some sort of title,” he added. Charles, despite his claim to be a moderniser, is also a traditionalist and a realist.”

“He enjoys ceremonial and believes in the British honour system, and I believe he will do whatever he believes is the proper formal thing to do at the time.”

For those who are unaware, Prince Charles became stepfather to Duchess Camilla’s children after marrying their mother in 2005.