Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

05th Mar, 2022. 08:42 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Non-royal children of Duchess Camilla to receive royal titles following Queenship

Web Desk BOL News

05th Mar, 2022. 08:42 pm
Duchess Camilla

Non-royal children of Duchess Camilla to receive royal titles following Queenship

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Royal experts believe Duchess Camilla’s children from her previous marriage will inevitably be in line to become royals in their own right once their mother ascends the throne alongside her husband Prince Charles.

This revelation was made by Royal commentator Brian Hoey during an interview with Express UK.

He began by telling the publication that because “we have never, ever had children of a King or Queen who remained untitled,” Duchess Camilla’s children have a good chance of receiving royal honours once their mother becomes Queen consort of England.

He was also quoted saying, “I think what will be interesting when Camilla becomes Queen, is what happen with her children.”

“We have never, ever had children of a King or Queen who remained untitled – so that will be interesting.” Especially when the question revolves around the “Parker-Bowles children being elevated?”

He also added, “I think they are bound to get some sort of a title. Charles, even though he said he wants to be a moderniser, he is also a traditionalist, very much a realist.”

“He quite likes ceremonial and he believes in the honour system in Britain and I think he will do whatever he feels it’s the correct formal thing to do at the time.”

For those who are unaware, Prince Charles became stepfather to Duchess Camilla’s children after marrying their mother in 2005.

Read More

1 hour ago
Shahid Kapoor twins with son as he hugs him in this adorable photo

Shahid Kapoor has proven to be a loving and devoted parent on...
2 hours ago
Check out Shanaya Kapoor's gorgeous avatar in a LIT way!

Shanaya Kapoor has yet to make her Bollywood debut, but the star kid...
2 hours ago
Sunny Leone slams trolls saying she adopted daughter for publicity

Sunny Leone has responded to the haters who accuse her of not...
2 hours ago
Meghan Markle will never forget Prince Charles's one significant favour for her

In the absence of Thomas Markle, Prince Charles walked Meghan Markle down...
2 hours ago
This K3G song of SRK, Amitabh Bachchan to hear in Bridgerton season 2

As the second season of Netflix's historical drama Bridgerton approaches, the streaming...
3 hours ago
Throwback: Alizeh Shah's latest dance video goes viral on the internet

Alizeh Shah has always been a well-known figure in the Lollywood industry....

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Rihanna
4 mins ago
PHOTOS: Pregnant Rihanna’s new sizzling snaps astound fans

Fans erupted when Rihanna showed off her baby bump in a form-fitting...
Mega Millions winning numbers
7 mins ago
Mega Millions winning numbers, Friday, March 4, 2022

Is today your lucky day? Here are the Mega Millions winning numbers...
Samsung Galaxy a33
24 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy A33 Price in Pakistan [Expected] & Features

Samsung Galaxy A33 Price in Pakistan Samsung Galaxy A33 price in Pakistan...
Nadeem Afzal Chan PPP
1 hour ago
Strike on PTI, Nadeem Afzal Chan rejoining PPP: sources

LAHORE: Senior politician and former adviser to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Nadeem...
Adsence Ad 300X600