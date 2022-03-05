Non-royal children of Duchess Camilla to receive royal titles following Queenship

Royal experts believe Duchess Camilla’s children from her previous marriage will inevitably be in line to become royals in their own right once their mother ascends the throne alongside her husband Prince Charles.

This revelation was made by Royal commentator Brian Hoey during an interview with Express UK.

He began by telling the publication that because “we have never, ever had children of a King or Queen who remained untitled,” Duchess Camilla’s children have a good chance of receiving royal honours once their mother becomes Queen consort of England.

He was also quoted saying, “I think what will be interesting when Camilla becomes Queen, is what happen with her children.”

“We have never, ever had children of a King or Queen who remained untitled – so that will be interesting.” Especially when the question revolves around the “Parker-Bowles children being elevated?”

He also added, “I think they are bound to get some sort of a title. Charles, even though he said he wants to be a moderniser, he is also a traditionalist, very much a realist.”

“He quite likes ceremonial and he believes in the honour system in Britain and I think he will do whatever he feels it’s the correct formal thing to do at the time.”

For those who are unaware, Prince Charles became stepfather to Duchess Camilla’s children after marrying their mother in 2005.