Nora Fatehi’s recent photo is making the rounds on social media

Nora Fatehi is an Indian actress, model, and dancer. Nora delighted her millions of fans across the world with the latest breathtaking pictures with her friends.

The stunning actress has worked on a variety of projects and has starred in a number of films as a leading lady. Her Instagram account has 38.4 million followers.

Have a look at the sizzling hot photos that will make your heart skip a beat.

She shared the photo with the beautiful caption: “I don’t work in no office, but they copyin’ and that’s facts though.”