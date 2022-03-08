On International Women’s Day, Prince William and Kate Middleton pay a touching tribute to the Queen

On International Women’s Day, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have teamed up with Prince Charles and Camilla to pay a sweet tribute to the Queen.

For the first time, the Instagram accounts of Kate and William, as well as Charles and Camilla, came together to share a joint post in which they said they were celebrating Her Majesty and her “historic 70 years of service” during her Platinum Jubilee year.

The post includes a number of special images of the Queen from her early reign, including an adorable image of Charles kissing his mother’s hand.

There’s also a photo of the Queen with William and Kate from the 2019 Chelsea Flower Show, as well as one of her smiling with Camilla.

Other images include one of the monarch inspecting troops, another of her going through her red government boxes, and a family photo of her at Balmoral with her great-grandchildren and the late Prince Philip.

“On #IWD2022, we celebrate Her Majesty The Queen and her historic 70 years of service in this very special #PlatinumJubilee year,” the caption reads.

“As a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and Head of State, The Queen’s extraordinary reign has lasted longer than that of any other monarch in British history, inspiring a nation and dedicating her life to the service of the Commonwealth and its people.”

The Queen marked the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne following the death of her father, George VI, last month.

A four-day Bank Holiday extravaganza to commemorate the Queen’s long reign is planned for early June.

The long weekend begins on Thursday, June 2, with Trooping the Colour performed in its entirety for the first time since the pandemic.

St Paul’s Cathedral will host a Thanksgiving Service for the Queen’s reign on Friday, June 3.

The Queen will then be joined by other members of the Royal Family at Epsom Downs for the Derby on Saturday.

There will also be a Platinum Party at Buckingham Palace, where members of the public are invited to celebrate alongside some of the world’s biggest music stars.

On Sunday, people across the UK will be invited to join together for the Big Jubilee Lunch, with street parties taking place across the country.

It will be followed by the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, in which 5,000 people from the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth will perform in the vicinity of Buckingham Palace.