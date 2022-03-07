Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 03:25 pm
On ‘SNL,’ Kate McKinnon blasts Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

Kate McKinnon

On “Saturday Night Live,” Kate McKinnon spoke out against Florida’s contentious “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

McKinnon, 38, appeared on “Weekend Update” with co-anchor Colin Jost in the most recent episode and initially seemed perplexed about the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

“I heard about this law, and I think it’s amazing,” openly gay McKinnon said. “When I was in middle school in the 1990s, the constant use of the word “gay” tortured me. You know, like, ‘That’s so gay,’ or ‘Ew, you’re gay.’ It made me feel awful.”

McKinnon continued that she was “so jazzed” that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis “has taken a stand.”

“And, of course, in Florida!” she added.

Jost then claimed McKinnon didn’t understand the bill’s provisions. It was previously known as the Parental Rights Education bill, and it would prohibit sex and gender discussions in Florida’s primary schools. It also encourages parents to sue schools or teachers who bring up the topic.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has championed and defended the bill against critics, most recently on Friday at a press conference in Jackson, Florida, according to CBS News.

According to CBS News, the Republican-backed bill was passed by the Florida House of Representatives on February 24, and the Florida Senate will vote on it on Monday. The legislation, if passed, would go into effect during the 2022-2023 school year.

