On Women’s Day, Queen Elizabeth continues her royal duties

Even on International Women’s Day, British Queen Elizabeth II continued her royal duties at Windsor Castle.

The Queen held Audiences via video link from Windsor Castle to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, March 8, according to the palace.

On Women’s Day, the monarch greeted the High Commissioner of India and the Ambassador of Armenia via video link.

Today The Queen held Audiences via video link from Windsor Castle to Buckingham Palace. Her Excellency Ms. Gaitri Issar Kumar, High Commissioner for the Republic of India. His Excellency Mr. Varuzhan Nersesyan, Ambassador from the Republic of Armenia.

On its official social media accounts, the royal family shared photos from the audience.

Earlier in the day, the Queen met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for her first in-person engagement since recovering from Covid.

‘This afternoon, the Queen received the Prime Minister of Canada, @JustinTrudeau, for an Audience at Windsor Castle,” the palace tweeted.