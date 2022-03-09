Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 09:03 pm
On Women’s Day, Queen Elizabeth continues her royal duties

Even on International Women’s Day, British Queen Elizabeth II continued her royal duties at Windsor Castle.

The Queen held Audiences via video link from Windsor Castle to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, March 8, according to the palace.

On Women’s Day, the monarch greeted the High Commissioner of India and the Ambassador of Armenia via video link.

On its official social media accounts, the royal family shared photos from the audience.

Earlier in the day, the Queen met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for her first in-person engagement since recovering from Covid.

‘This afternoon, the Queen received the Prime Minister of Canada, @JustinTrudeau, for an Audience at Windsor Castle,” the palace tweeted.

