Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 06:51 pm
Oo Antava fame Samantha says she is a ‘morning person’

Oo Antava fame Samantha

Samantha reveals she is a morning person

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gradually establishing herself as one of India’s most prominent actors. Samantha has often wowed audiences with her performances.

Samantha has given a lot of memorable performances throughout the years, earning her a large following of fans and admirers. The actress is very active on social media, where she frequently informs her fans about her life and also provides stunning and candid photos.

The latest picture posted by the actress was captioned as, “Definitely a morning person…” While Hash is a French bulldog, Sasha is a Pit-bull. Samantha frequently shares cute photos with these two.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha, on the other hand, just celebrated 12 years in the profession. Overwhelmed by this monumental achievement, the actress wrote a letter on social media thanking everyone who has helped her along the way.

She wrote, “I woke up this morning to realize that I’ve completed 12 years in the Film Industry. It’s been 12 years of memories that revolve around Lights, Camera, action and incomparable moments. I am filled with gratitude for having had this blessed journey and the best, most loyal fans in the world! Here’s hoping my love story with Cinema never ends and abounds from strength to strength.”

