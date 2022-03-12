Other royals may be irritated by Meghan Markle’s “extraordinary special treatment.”

MEGHAN MARKLE’S “extraordinary special treatment” during the early days of her relationship with Prince Harry irritated other royals, according to a royal commentator.

Meghan and Harry took part in an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey following their dramatic exit from the Firm. They slammed the British monarchy and levelled serious accusations against the Palace regarding its stance on race and mental health. It is believed that there is still a schism between the Sussexes and the monarchy.

Despite Meghan’s claims that she was mistreated by the Royal Family, royal expert Ashley Pearson has a different take.

Meghan was given “extraordinary special treatment,” she said in the 2022 Channel 5 documentary ‘Harry & Meghan Vs The Monarchy,’ which may have “annoyed” other members of the family.

Meghan and Harry began dating in the summer of 2016, and they announced their engagement in November 2017.

That Christmas, Meghn became the first royal fiancée to spend the holiday season at Sandringham with the Royal Family.

“This extraordinary special treatment could have possibly irritated other members of the family,” Ms Pearson told Channel 5.

“Perhaps Andrew and Sarah, because Sarah Ferguson was famously refused permission to spend Christmas with her daughters and ex-husband.”

Since her divorce from Prince Andrew in 1996, Sarah Ferguson, affectionately known as Fergie, has been absent from the Sandringham Christmas celebrations.

She spent her first Christmas as a grandmother alone last year, while her family went to Windsor Castle for lunch with the Queen.

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, joined the Royal Family at Sandringham in December 2011, following her marriage to Prince William.

According to Anjula Muntanda, a relationship psychologist, “perhaps a few people felt that their noses were put out of joint because they had to work so hard with the protocol, the rules, and the regulations.”

“And here comes Meghan, straight into Sandringham.”

“I think it would have been a very diplomatic line for her to walk.”

Meghan and Harry married the following May at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Their first royal engagement as a couple occurred only a few days after their wedding.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended a garden party at Buckingham Palace to mark Prince Charles’ 70th birthday.

“Charles famously adored Meghan,” Ms Pearson said.

“She was welcomed as a daughter, even more than Kate Middleton was at first.”

The Sussexes, however, stepped down as working royals two years after their wedding.

Archie and Lilibet, their two children, now live in Montecito, California.

Harry’s last visit to the United Kingdom was in July 2021, when he unveiled a long-awaited statue of Diana, Princess of Wales at Kensington Palace.

The Duke wishes to return with his wife and children, but claims that they are “unable to return” without police protection because it is too dangerous.

Lilibet, who was born in June of last year, has yet to meet the Queen.

According to royal author Brian Hoey, Her Majesty is eager to meet her 11th great-grandchild.

“I have heard from people I know within the Royal household that she would really like to see the baby in this way,” he said.

“I think she’d like to; I’m not sure if it’ll happen, but I’d like to think it could.”

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, the first of any British monarch’s reign, will be marked by a four-day bank holiday later this year.

It is unclear whether the Sussexes will return to join the Queen in her celebrations.