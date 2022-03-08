Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 10:35 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Pakistani stars mark International Women’s Day on social media

Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 10:35 pm
Pakistani stars mark International Women's Day on social media

Pakistani stars mark International Women’s Day on social media

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Pakistani celebrities, like those around the world, marked International Women’s Day on Tuesday, March 8, by posting poignant sentiments on social media.

Mahira Khan took to Instagram with the statement which read, “Lets root for each other and see each other improve.”

Read more: Mahira Khan’s latest photo became a top trend on social media

The powerhouse of acting, Saba Qamar, also posted a quote that said: “Here’s to strong women. May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them”

Amna Ilyas shared a photo of her mother with the remark, “From childhood you effortlessly created everyday women’s day for me.”

She continued, “Though age has taken its natural course, your never ending strength and desire to be there for your children and grandchildren with your care and clumsiness (Ammi yeh sach hai!! Mother, it’s true) has been my driving force now and always.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amna Ilyas (illy) (@aamnailyas)

On Twitter, Pakistani cricket legend Shahid Afridi also paid respect to his daughters.

He wrote, “You are the nourishing power of the Universe, You make it come alive, more colorful & inspirational.”

He added, “Being a father of 5 wonderful girls, I can proudly say women have the strength to move the world; lets celebrate them everyday & support them to #BreakTheBias. Happy #WomensDay!”

Hania Amir, the star of Sang e Mah, took part in the celebrations by posting a story on her social media with a caption, “Happy International Women’s Day.”

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

43 mins ago
Danny Dyer of EastEnders joins daughter Dani in a surprise first TV role after leaving the soap

After leaving Walford, DANNY Dyer plans to travel the world and host...
47 mins ago
Michelle Keegan flaunts her abs in a matching gym outfit with husband Mark Wright in Los Angeles

MICHELLE KEENAN and husband Mark Wright matched perfectly as they coordinated their...
51 mins ago
Saeeda Imtiaz celebrates Women's Day

Saeeda Imtiaz is a gorgeous Pakistani actress and model who has appeared...
52 mins ago
Holly Willoughby sobs over children in Ukraine as Phil is forced to cut to a commercial break

HOLLY WILLOUGHBY sobbed on This Morning today about the plight of children...
58 mins ago
Could the Queen's meeting with Lilibet heal royal schisms?

According to royal author Brian Hoey, rifts between Her Majesty and The...
1 hour ago
Harry and Meghan have been advised to avoid attention-seeking stunts

A royal expert has advised Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to return...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Apple event LIVE
2 mins ago
WATCH Apple event LIVE: Cheapest iPhone SE 3 and new iPad Air Launching Today

Apple's "Peek Performance" (a hint, not a typo) will begin soon; here...
Momina Mustehsan
6 mins ago
Coke Studio Season 14 releases Beparwah, featuring Momina Mustehsan

Coke Studio 14 has released Beparwah, a song featuring Momina Mustehsan, a great singing sensation. The song is the tenth and only solo released in the most recent season. Needless to say, the Afreen Afreen singer's latest track has been welcomed with...
Chloe Goodman
12 mins ago
Chloe Goodman is’scared’ after her newborn son is rushed to the hospital with suspected meningitis

CHLOE GOODMAN's newborn son was admitted to the hospital with suspected meningitis....
Khloe Kardashian
15 mins ago
Khloe Kardashian claims that ‘happiness is the new rich,’ after being chastised for ‘flaunting wealth’ with her daughter True’s $6K outfit

After being accused of "flaunting her wealth" several times, KHLOE Kardashian shared...
Adsence Ad 300X600