Pakistani stars mark International Women’s Day on social media

Pakistani celebrities, like those around the world, marked International Women’s Day on Tuesday, March 8, by posting poignant sentiments on social media.

Mahira Khan took to Instagram with the statement which read, “Lets root for each other and see each other improve.”

The powerhouse of acting, Saba Qamar, also posted a quote that said: “Here’s to strong women. May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them”

Amna Ilyas shared a photo of her mother with the remark, “From childhood you effortlessly created everyday women’s day for me.”