Pakistani stars mark International Women’s Day on social media
Pakistani celebrities, like those around the world, marked International Women’s Day on Tuesday, March 8, by posting poignant sentiments on social media.
Mahira Khan took to Instagram with the statement which read, “Lets root for each other and see each other improve.”
The powerhouse of acting, Saba Qamar, also posted a quote that said: “Here’s to strong women. May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them”
She continued, “Though age has taken its natural course, your never ending strength and desire to be there for your children and grandchildren with your care and clumsiness (Ammi yeh sach hai!! Mother, it’s true) has been my driving force now and always.”
On Twitter, Pakistani cricket legend Shahid Afridi also paid respect to his daughters.
He wrote, “You are the nourishing power of the Universe, You make it come alive, more colorful & inspirational.”
He added, “Being a father of 5 wonderful girls, I can proudly say women have the strength to move the world; lets celebrate them everyday & support them to #BreakTheBias. Happy #WomensDay!”
You are the nourishing power of the Universe, You make it come alive, more colorful & inspirational. Being a father of 5 wonderful girls, I can proudly say women have the strength to move the world; lets celebrate them everyday & support them to #BreakTheBias. Happy #WomensDay! pic.twitter.com/Y2SxC8o1kV
— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) March 8, 2022
Hania Amir, the star of Sang e Mah, took part in the celebrations by posting a story on her social media with a caption, “Happy International Women’s Day.”
