Paris Hilton has released a ‘iconic’ tracksuit collection

With the announcement of her new tracksuit line, Paris Hilton is giving us all velour flashbacks from the early 2000s.

“Tracksuits have been iconic since the 2000s,” the star wrote on Instagram Monday, posing next to a pink Bentley in a matching set (accessorized with a bedazzled flip phone, of course).

“I’ve collected hundreds of tracksuits over the years, and I’m so excited to now launch my own Iconic Tracksuit collection.”

The first drop was released on Hilton’s website on Monday, and the line of candy-colored velour hoodies and pants sold out almost immediately.

The limited collection includes five styles of hoodies ranging in price from $80 to $118, all embellished with rhinestone phrases on the back such as “Wifey,” “Boss Babe,” “Iconic,” “Shine On,” and, of course, “That’s Hot.”

A red tracksuit with star cutouts is also included in the new line for those who prefer a more subtle approach.

The full collection, which will include a wider range of styles and colours, will be available online in June and in stores in September.

Hilton, who married Carter Reum in November 2021 and wore six different outfits on her wedding weekend, said she was involved in the launch from beginning to end.

“I’ve enjoyed every aspect of the design process, from choosing and testing the softest velour fabrics, to ensuring all the finishings, details, and embellishments were just right,” she wrote on Instagram.

We can’t wait to get our hands on one of these “iconic” looks.