Coke Studio’s latest hit number Pasoori featuring singers Ali Sethi and Shae Gill has won several hearts since its release with its joyful sound and colourful music video.

As it already left everyone obsessed with his catchy melody and lyrics, it has also become a constant feature at weddings, in cafes, restaurants, cars and all over the internet.

However, now the hit track has hit global ranking no 3 on Spotify’s Global Viral 50 list and singer Ali Sethi is left without words over this huge success.

Taking to Instagram, the Mundiya singer shared a screenshot of Spotify’s Global Viral 50’s list to announce the happy news.

“One year ago, when Zulfiqar Jabbar Khan heard this tune I’d sent him on a voice note, he told me with an enormous calm that it will enter the global charts. I laughed, drank my coffee, and put it out of my mind. Today, I woke up to this… Insanely happy for Abdullah Siddiqui, Shae Gill, Sherry Khattak and Zulfiqar,” he wrote hailing the entire team’s remarkable efforts.

He further expressed thankfulness for the overwhelming response and said, “Humbled and grateful. Many many congratulations to us, and an EDDA VADDA (very big) thanks to all you lovers — dildaars and sab yaars — who are pow-ing this Pasoori at the GLOBAL LEVEL.”

Sethi’s comments section was flooded with well-wishes and love as even the cross border fans are grooving over Pasoori.