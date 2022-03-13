Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 08:46 pm
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews marry in a lavish Hawaiian ceremony

Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and his longtime girlfriend Brittany Matthews have married.

The couple exchanged vows on Saturday in Hawaii, surrounded by family and friends.

“Mr. & Mrs. Mahomes,” the newlyweds captioned their Instagram post.

Mahomes, who recently completed his fifth season with the Chiefs, wore a grey suit for the occasion, while Matthews, a co-owner of the Kansas City Current soccer team, looked stunning in a stunning gown with cutouts.

Matthews, a fitness entrepreneur and trainer, had been engaged to Mahomes since September 2020. On the same day the Chiefs received their Super Bowl rings, the quarterback presented his then-fiancee with an estimated 8-to-10-carat emerald-cut diamond ring.

“9.1.2020. On a day that was supposed to be about you, you turned it into a day about us. It’s always been us, you and me. The words you said to me right now, as you looked into my eyes, will never leave my mind!” At the time, Matthews gushed on Instagram.

“You made this day perfect, you took my breath away, and I couldn’t have asked for a better day.” I’ll love you forever and ever! Cheers to spending our entire lives together and having an unbreakable bond.”

Mahomes and Matthews’ lives have been a whirlwind in recent years, culminating with the birth of their daughter Sterling in February 2021.

The Chiefs advanced to the AFC Championship game last season but were defeated by the Bengals in January. Following the loss, Mahomes and Matthews flew to Las Vegas for the Pro Bowl, where they spent time with his teammate, tight end Travis Kelce, and his girlfriend, Kayla Nicole.

 

