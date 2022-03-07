Patriots owner Robert Kraft is reportedly engaged to girlfriend Dr. Dana Blumberg

As the owner of the New England Patriots, Robert Kraft has six Super Bowl rings to his name. This time, however, he’s making headlines for the engagement ring he’s giving to girlfriend Dr. Dana Blumberg.

According to a New York Post Page Six report, Kraft, 80, recently got engaged to Blumberg at a nonprofit event over the weekend. The engagement was made public by fashion designer and Kraft friend Tommy Hilfiger, who was being honoured at the amfAR Gala in Palm Beach, Florida, which Kraft and Blumberg were both chairing.

The couple has been dating since 2019 and had reportedly been engaged quietly for a few weeks before Hilfiger unexpectedly announced their engagement at Saturday’s event.

Event goers said that Blumberg, a New York-based ophthalmologist, sported a ring at the event that “was as big as some of Bob’s Super Bowl rings.”

Kraft has not been married since Myra Kraft, his wife of 48 years, died in 2011 from ovarian cancer.