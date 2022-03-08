People are tweeting photos of Camila Cabello’s bare breasts after her wardrobe malfunction on live television, and it’s not okay
Camila Cabello’s much-anticipated collaboration with Ed Sheeran, “Bam Bam,” was released last week as the second single from her upcoming third studio album Familia.
Camila Cabello’s wardrobe malfunctioned on BBC’s The One Show this evening.
While demonstrating a dance move via video call, the singer, 25, inadvertently flashed her nipple live on TV.
Alan Carr, a studio guest, joked, “I’ve been a victim of cyber flashing!”
“There was a bit of a wardrobe malfunction, I don’t know what I saw, but there was a flash of something,” said presenter Alex Jones.
The singer was promoting Bam Bam, her new collaboration with Ed Sheeran.
.@Camila_Cabello tells us all about her new single #BamBam, featuring the one and only @edsheeran! 🎶
Stream on @BBCiPlayer 👉 https://t.co/YSJs7iy0oL#TheOneShow pic.twitter.com/HxLRXkGxhG
— BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) March 7, 2022
In fact, screengrabs and videos of Camila’s exposed breast went viral on Twitter within minutes of the wardrobe malfunction occurring on the live show.
Given that Camila did not intend for her naked body to be shown on TV, the moment that has been circulated online can be easily compared to the spread of someone’s unsolicited photos.
Reacting to the viral tweets, one social media user wrote: “To all the gross old men sharing the screenshots of Camila’s tits… Get a grip, saddos. To the girls… You should know better.”
To all the gross old men sharing the screenshots of Camilas tits… get a grip, saddos.
To the girls… you should know better.
— lyndseyowens (@lyndseyowens14) March 7, 2022
Another added: “People on the internet fully posting Camila Cabello’s nipslip need to f****g leave it out bro, y’all have to be creeps and literally be posting it everywhere and it’s grim, bless her.”
People on the internet fully posting Camila Cabello’s nipslip need to fucking leave it out bro y’all have to be creeps and literally be posting it everywhere and it’s grim bless her
— el wiggo (@lewigg) March 7, 2022
While a third said: “Soz [but] as if men have recorded and are posting Camila Cabello’s wardrobe malfunction on The One Show already… u literally look like a creep, mate, stop!!!!!”
soz as if men have recorded and are posting camila cabello’s wardrobe malfunction on the one show already… u literally look like a creep mate stop!!!!!
— laura elizabeth 🐯 (@lauraelizawile) March 7, 2022
Discussing Camila’s One Show appearance, a journalist wrote: “Sooooo Camila Cabello accidentally flashed her breast on The One Show and the clip/screenshots are already appearing online. Did we learn nothing from Janet Jackson, people?”
Sooooo Camila Cabello accidentally flashed her breast on The One Show and the clip/screenshots are already appearing online. Did we learn nothing from Janet Jackson, people?
Also, Alan Carr’s face afterwards is everything 😂 pic.twitter.com/dnhvxFBiG7
— Nọ́lá Thee Journalist (@NolaMarianna) March 7, 2022
Another tweeted: “Proper felt for Camila Cabello on @TheOneShowShow but handled it like an absolute boss 👌🏼 Remember people, it’s just a nipple – we all got them 😉”
Proper felt for Camilo Cabelo on @TheOneShowShow but handled it like an absolute boss 👌🏼 Remember people, it’s just a nipple – we all got them 😉 @Camila_Cabello
— EmmaTronson (@EmmaTronson) March 7, 2022
Someone else joked: “👑 @Camila_Cabello is 25 and handled a nip slip on live national telly better than I, a 34 year old, can handle finding out we’ve run out of milk.”
👑 @Camila_Cabello is 25 and handled a nip slip on live national telly better than I, a 34 year old, can handle finding out we've run out of milk.
— McFly Maven 🎸 (@mcflymaven) March 8, 2022
Camila appears to have moved on from the incident, as she shared a selection of photos from her Y2K-themed birthday party on Instagram on Tuesday.
