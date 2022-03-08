Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 09:19 pm
People are tweeting photos of Camila Cabello’s bare breasts after her wardrobe malfunction on live television, and it’s not okay

Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello’s much-anticipated collaboration with Ed Sheeran, “Bam Bam,” was released last week as the second single from her upcoming third studio album Familia.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello)

Camila Cabello’s wardrobe malfunctioned on BBC’s The One Show this evening.

While demonstrating a dance move via video call, the singer, 25, inadvertently flashed her nipple live on TV.

Alan Carr, a studio guest, joked, “I’ve been a victim of cyber flashing!”

“There was a bit of a wardrobe malfunction, I don’t know what I saw, but there was a flash of something,” said presenter Alex Jones.

The singer was promoting Bam Bam, her new collaboration with Ed Sheeran.

In fact, screengrabs and videos of Camila’s exposed breast went viral on Twitter within minutes of the wardrobe malfunction occurring on the live show.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello)

Given that Camila did not intend for her naked body to be shown on TV, the moment that has been circulated online can be easily compared to the spread of someone’s unsolicited photos.

Reacting to the viral tweets, one social media user wrote: “To all the gross old men sharing the screenshots of Camila’s tits… Get a grip, saddos. To the girls… You should know better.”

Another added: “People on the internet fully posting Camila Cabello’s nipslip need to f****g leave it out bro, y’all have to be creeps and literally be posting it everywhere and it’s grim, bless her.”

While a third said: “Soz [but] as if men have recorded and are posting Camila Cabello’s wardrobe malfunction on The One Show already… u literally look like a creep, mate, stop!!!!!”

Discussing Camila’s One Show appearance, a journalist wrote: “Sooooo Camila Cabello accidentally flashed her breast on The One Show and the clip/screenshots are already appearing online. Did we learn nothing from Janet Jackson, people?”

Another tweeted: “Proper felt for Camila Cabello on @TheOneShowShow but handled it like an absolute boss 👌🏼 Remember people, it’s just a nipple – we all got them 😉”

Someone else joked: “👑 @Camila_Cabello is 25 and handled a nip slip on live national telly better than I, a 34 year old, can handle finding out we’ve run out of milk.”

Camila appears to have moved on from the incident, as she shared a selection of photos from her Y2K-themed birthday party on Instagram on Tuesday.

