Pete Davidson’s friend describes his terrified reaction to Kanye West’s ‘Eazy’ video

Kanye West’s latest video for the song Eazy may have gone too far in his one-sided feud with ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s new beau Pete Davidson.

The video, which depicts Kanye kidnapping and burying Pete alive, shocked and terrified Pete’s friends, with one close friend of the Saturday Night Live comedian telling Page Six, “This is, for real, really scary.”

“Pete doesn’t have a social profile, so most of the time he doesn’t even know what people are saying or doing,” the same friend continued.

Pete, in fact, returned to Instagram on March 2 before deleting his account once more.

Kim Kardashian’s ‘jaw dropped’ after watching Kanye’s new video, according to reports. Pete’s friends aren’t the only ones left speechless by Kanye’s new video.

According to a friend of the KKW Beauty founder, “When Kim saw Kanye’s music video, her jaw dropped. Kim can’t believe what she’s witnessing.”

Meanwhile, Kim was granted single woman status this week, one year after filing for divorce from Kanye.