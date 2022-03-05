Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 02:58 am
PHOTOS: Here’s How the OnePlus 10 Could Look

The OnePlus 10 series debuted in China with the OnePlus 10 Pro, which will be available in the global market later this month. With the global launch approaching, we are starting to see leaks on the standard OnePlus 10.

A new Weibo leak shows live images of the OnePlus 10, but some tipsters believe it could be the OnePlus 10R, the cheaper model aimed at India.

Possible Design

The phone is available in White and Black, with the latter featuring a textured sandstone finish. The primary camera bump is quite large, and the cutout for the primary camera is much larger than the three secondary lenses. There is no information on this camera setup as of yet, but we do know other hardware specifications thanks to previous leaks.

 

Rumored Specifications

The standard OnePlus 10 is expected to have the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC as the Pro model. This will be paired with 8/12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The screen will be a 6.55-inch LTPO 2 AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The battery will support both wired and wireless charging up to 80W.

There is no word on a release date yet, but we can expect a China launch a few months before the global release. Keep an eye out for more.

 

