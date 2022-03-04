Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

04th Mar, 2022. 06:08 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

PHOTOS: Inside Saboor Aly’s fun-filled birthday party

Web Desk BOL News

04th Mar, 2022. 06:08 pm
PHOTOS: Inside Saboor Aly's fun-filled birthday party

PHOTOS: Inside Saboor Aly’s fun-filled birthday party

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Saboor Aly, a 27-year-old actress, celebrated her birthday with a star-studded bash with her husband and showbiz friends.

The Parizaad actress spent her birthday with Ali Ansari and a slew of close friends, including Kinza Hashmi, Maryam Ansari, Urwa Hocane, and Sadia Ghaffar.

In the pictures, twin sisters Aiman and Minal were also spotted with their misters.

Check out these clicks from Saboor’s fun birthday bash with friends.

A few days back, the Gul-o-Gulzar actress was enjoying her honeymoon with her husband, Ali Ansari, in Turkey.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saboor Ali Ansari (@sabooraly)

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

3 hours ago
Julia Fox claims she 'tried her hardest' to work with Kanye West

Julia Fox is spilling the beans on her brief but whirlwind romance...
17 hours ago
Prince William melts hearts with adoring remarks about Kate Middleton

During a trip to Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge delighted...
17 hours ago
Despite the Queen's Jubilee, Prince Harry is 'unlikely' to visit the United Kingdom, according to experts

An expert says Prince Harry is "unlikely" to return to the UK...
17 hours ago
The Queen defied breastfeeding customs, paving the way for Princess Diana and Kate Middleton

One of the first and most important decisions a new mother must...
17 hours ago
The Queen struggles to get her head around' Kate and William's parenting style

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are known for taking an active...
17 hours ago
Kate Middleton reveals the books she enjoys reading to her children, George, Charlotte, and Louis

The Duchess of Cambridge celebrated World Book Day by revealing five books...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

1 min ago
Horoscope Today March 04, 2022: Check astrological predictions for Horoscope, ARIES, TAURUS, and GEMINI and others

Horoscope Today March 04: Good or bad, be prepared for all the...
The Weekend Away Review
6 mins ago
The Weekend Away Review: Leighton Meester’s vacation thriller is predictable and only worth watching once

Leighton Meester took the world by storm with her role in 'Gossip...
Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plan
14 mins ago
Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plan: Key facts about Russia’s attack on the Zaporizhzhia 

Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plan: Volodymyr Zelensky accuses Russians of deliberately shooting at...
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
30 mins ago
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Price in Pakistan After Increased Taxes

PTA Mobile Tax Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max: This is the era of...
Adsence Ad 300X600