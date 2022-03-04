PHOTOS: Inside Saboor Aly’s fun-filled birthday party

Saboor Aly, a 27-year-old actress, celebrated her birthday with a star-studded bash with her husband and showbiz friends.

The Parizaad actress spent her birthday with Ali Ansari and a slew of close friends, including Kinza Hashmi, Maryam Ansari, Urwa Hocane, and Sadia Ghaffar.

In the pictures, twin sisters Aiman and Minal were also spotted with their misters.

Check out these clicks from Saboor’s fun birthday bash with friends.

A few days back, the Gul-o-Gulzar actress was enjoying her honeymoon with her husband, Ali Ansari, in Turkey.

View this post on Instagram

