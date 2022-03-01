PHOTOS: Kendall Jenner, Bella and Gigi Hadid drop jaws at Paris Fashion Week

Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Kaia Gerber fronted the Off-White show at Paris Fashion Week, while Gigi Hadid stunned in a stunning gown.

The Kardashians star stunned in a bustier black mini dress with the words ‘Little Black Dress’ written across the side.

Jenner completed her look with a black cap with horns and matching gloves, and she stole the show in black leather boots.

Hadid, on the other hand, wore a white off-the-shoulder gown with a long train and puffy sleeves.

Gerber wore a yellow printed tee with a dark grey skirt with a huge puff that wowed fashionistas.

In addition, Gigi Hadi also walked the runway in a navy jacket with a black and blue long layered skirt.