PHOTOS: Mawra Hocane welcomes summer in traditional breezy attires 

Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 06:59 pm
Mawra Hocane is a well-known Pakistani actress and model. She was a well-known figure in the industry who began her career as a VJ before moving into acting. She has performed a wide range of roles and enthralled viewers with her prominent characters in hit drama serials such as Sabaat, Qissa Meherbano Ka, and Aahista Aahista. Urwa Hocane, the lovely star’s sister, is the diva’s sister.

On her social media account, the stunning Sanam Teri Kasam starlet recently posted some of her jaw-dropping snaps. She teamed with Afrozeh on their latest lawn collection, “Garden of Eve,” which exudes the floral aromas and freshness of spring.

Check out some of the exclusive images below:

