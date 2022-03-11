Photos Of Meghan Markle Royal Wanted to Keep Private

Meghan had strong convictions from a young age and was not afraid to express them. Meghan filed a formal complaint about a sexist phrase in a Proctor & Gamble commercial. Her letter was taken seriously, and the ad was changed as a result! This photo was taken during Linda Ellerbee’s interview with Nick News about her letter.

Meghan went to Immaculate High School, an all-girls school. Boys could accompany the girls to their homecoming dance, where she was crowned Prom Queen. Who knew she’d one day become a true royal!