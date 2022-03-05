PHOTOS: Pregnant Rihanna’s new sizzling snaps astound fans

Fans erupted when Rihanna showed off her baby bump in a form-fitting cut-out jumpsuit and a chic coat on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, the 34-year-old singer shared an incredible photo of herself wearing chic attire for a fashion moment at Paris Fashion Week.

She simply captioned the photo: “thicc”

Rihanna, who is expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky, wore the same outfit on Friday to a fashion event in Paris.

She accessorised her look with matching shoes and a pair of eye-catching sunglasses. Rihanna looked stunning with her hairstyle.