PHOTOS: Pregnant Rihanna’s new sizzling snaps astound fans
Fans erupted when Rihanna showed off her baby bump in a form-fitting cut-out jumpsuit and a chic coat on Saturday.
Taking to Instagram, the 34-year-old singer shared an incredible photo of herself wearing chic attire for a fashion moment at Paris Fashion Week.
She simply captioned the photo: “thicc”
Rihanna, who is expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky, wore the same outfit on Friday to a fashion event in Paris.
She accessorised her look with matching shoes and a pair of eye-catching sunglasses. Rihanna looked stunning with her hairstyle.
