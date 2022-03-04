PHOTOS: Sanam Saeed steals the limelight in this colorful saree

Sanam Saeed is one of the most talented and top-class actresses in the showbiz industry. Recently, the actress turned heads at the premiere night of her film “Ishrat Made In China,” which also stars Mohib Mirza.

The Zindagi Gulzar Hai actress shared her pictures on Instgaram wearing a silky colorful saree and rolled our hearts with her stunning look.

Have a look:

Her look and unbound hair add a modern touch to this ensemble. Her antique gems and makeover add to her opulence.

Aside from Mohib and Sanam, Sara Loren, Ali Kazmi, Shamoon Abbasi, Shabbir Jan, Imam Syed, and Mani also appear in the film.

