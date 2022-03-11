Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 08:33 pm
PICS: Hania Aamir does summer dressing right in pastel attires

Hania Aamir, the skilled and beautiful star, can pull off any look, whether it’s magnificent traditional garb or fashionable western costumes. The actress just graced our timeline with some stunning photos in pastel-hued summer gowns by Sable vogue, and we are in awe.

The Anaa actress teamed up with fashion label Sable vogue to display their latest summer collection. And she looks gorgeous in all of the pastel-colored embroidered gowns against the backdrop of old Peshawar. Take a look at some of the exclusive links provided below.

Check it out!

On the work front, the dimple queen is currently working on drama serisls Sang-e Mah and Mere Humsafar with the vocal powerhouses of Pakistan, Atif Aslam, and Farhan Saeed respectively are blessing our television screens. And garnering a lot of praises from all around. The diva is soon going to make a comeback on the silver screen with her film Parde Mein Rehne Do with charming Ali Rehman Khan.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News.

