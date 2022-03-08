Adsence Ad 160X600
PICS: Inside Shoaib Malik’s fun-filled birthday party
Sports couple Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik were recently spotted celebrating the ace cricketer’s birthday with their little munchkin in an intimate birthday party in Dubai with their close family and friends.
Indian tennis player Sania Mirza threw a birthday party for her husband and their adorable son, Izhaan, also joined the party.
Take a look at some of the glimpses from their intimate party below:
