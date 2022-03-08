Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 08:41 pm
PICS: Inside Shoaib Malik’s fun-filled birthday party

Sports couple Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik were recently spotted celebrating the ace cricketer’s birthday with their little munchkin in an intimate birthday party in Dubai with their close family and friends.

Indian tennis player Sania Mirza threw a birthday party for her husband and their adorable son, Izhaan, also joined the party.

Read more: Sania Mirza has a cool glittery OOTD vibe in recent pictures

Take a look at some of the glimpses from their intimate party below:

