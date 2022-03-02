Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 06:23 pm
PICS: Mariyam Nafees has a fun-filled Dholki night with her fiance

Mariyam Nafees is getting married to fiancé Amaan Ahmed. The diva kick off her wedding celebrations with an intimate dholak ceremony planned by a close friend.

The dholak was performed in the presence of loved ones. Nafees took to Instagram and posted a series of photos.

The bride-to-be exuded extraordinary Dulhan charms as she wore a fawn-colored jumpsuit topped with an attractive tilla-embroidered shrug. She wore minimal makeup and had her wavy hair loose and exposed.

Check it out!

