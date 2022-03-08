Adsence Ads 300X250
08th Mar, 2022. 05:41 pm
Piers Morgan still ‘doesn’t believe Meghan Markle’ a year after their interview with Oprah

Piers Morgan, a British TV presenter, stormed off the set of Good Morning Britain a year ago because he did not believe Meghan Markle’s explosive allegations against the royal family.

In a shocking interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Duchess of Sussex discussed her troubled time in the Firm, and the television personality was none too pleased.

He accused the former actress of lying and became so agitated that he left the popular talk show.

Piers responded to the incident on Twitter a year later, insisting that he still does not believe Meghan: “It’s been a year since I declared that I didn’t believe a word Meghan Markle said during her royal-bashing Oprah rant. I still don’t know.”

In turn, his post was met with a lukewarm response in light of the atrocities occurring in Ukraine, which critics reminded him of.

“Good to see you’ve got your priorities right in the current political climate,” one follower retorted sarcastically.

Another person stated: “Piers, your obsession with Megan Markle is becoming bizarre. There are more important things to be concerned about in the world.”

Meanwhile, others supported Piers, as one user wrote: “I don’t believe her either, especially since she stated during the engagement interview that she had no idea who Harry was. Who in the world hasn’t heard of Harry Potter? That was her very first LIE.”

