Web Desk BOL News

05th Mar, 2022. 07:21 pm
Pooja Hegde raises the temperature a violet bodycon dress

Web Desk BOL News

05th Mar, 2022. 07:21 pm
Pooja Hegde is now promoting her next flick Radhe Shyam and is making the most of every opportunity to show off her style. To promote her pan-Indian picture, the actress has been sporting eye-catching ensembles, and each one is equally stunning.

Pooja’s most recent promotional photograph will leave you speechless, as she makes a spectacular statement in a violet bodycon dress.

Pooja Hegde took to Instagram to showcase a series of photos in which she flaunted her different emotions while wearing a bodycon midi dress. She’s dressed in a bodycon midi dress with frills, which makes it a great party outfit for standing out in the crowd.

Check out the stunning pictures!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

