Adsence Ad 160X600
Pooja Hegde raises the temperature a violet bodycon dress
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250
Pooja Hegde is now promoting her next flick Radhe Shyam and is making the most of every opportunity to show off her style. To promote her pan-Indian picture, the actress has been sporting eye-catching ensembles, and each one is equally stunning.
Pooja’s most recent promotional photograph will leave you speechless, as she makes a spectacular statement in a violet bodycon dress.
Pooja Hegde took to Instagram to showcase a series of photos in which she flaunted her different emotions while wearing a bodycon midi dress. She’s dressed in a bodycon midi dress with frills, which makes it a great party outfit for standing out in the crowd.
Check out the stunning pictures!
View this post on Instagram
Download BOL News App for latest news