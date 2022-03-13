Pooja Hegde rocks her recent high-glam outfit

Pooja Hegde is now promoting her next flick Radhe Shyam and is making the most of every opportunity to show off her style. To promote her pan-Indian picture, the actress has been sporting eye-catching ensembles, and each one is equally stunning.

Pooja Hegde, who plays Radhe Shyam, also shared a series of photos in a lovely orange high-glam gown. With beige shoes and beautiful earrings, the actress completed her ensemble.

The actress has been generating a lot of attention with her most recent film, which she co-wrote with Prabhas. Radhe Shyam, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, was released in theatres on March 11th.

See her recent pictures!

The audience has given this science fiction film mixed reviews. Even then, there is still time to declare the venture’s final result at the box office.