Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 08:10 pm
Pregnant Taylor Ward flaunts her baby bump in a revealing turquoise swimsuit

Taylor Ward
In January, she revealed that she and footballer husband Riyad Mahrez were expecting their first child.

Taylor Ward, meanwhile, flaunted her growing baby bump in a plunging turquoise swimsuit while relaxing in the sun in the Bahamas on Thursday.

The 23-year-old model looked stunning in a white shirt over her swimsuit as she posed fTaylor Ward

The blonde beauty wore her hair straight and let it blow in the wind while wearing a bronzed makeup palette and a nude lip.

In the sizzling snaps at her luxury resort, the bronzed beauty went for a minimalist look, only accessorising with a few silver rings and flashing her hip tattoo.

Taylor Ward

 

Taylor took to Instagram in February to share her happy baby news from the Maldives, posting a photo of the couple on the beach holding up a string of ultrasound pictures, while Riyad cradled Taylor’s baby bump.

Taylor, the daughter of Real Housewives of Cheshire star Dawn Ward, flaunted her growing baby bump in a white swimsuit while beaming from ear to ear.

Taylor sweetly captioned the joyful photo, ‘Where life begins and love never ends..’Taylor Ward Taylor Ward

It was revealed last month that Taylor’secretly married’ Riyad late last year after he proposed in July with a £400,000 engagement ring.

According to The Sun, the couple married in a Muslim ceremony known as the Nikah and signed a contract to ensure they were legally married under Islamic law.

Taylor confirmed her marriage to Riyad in a January Instagram Story, revealing the couple were now planning another ceremony in the UK to make their marriage legal in their home country.

During the couple’s luxury summer vacation to Mykonos with their family and friends, the sportsman proposed.

Taylor announced her engagement last summer on Instagram, posting two love-up photos with the caption, ‘Here’s to a lifetime of us.’

‘There’s no one I’d rather do this life with, here’s to a lifetime of us,’ she wrote. I can’t wait to grow old with you, and by the way, I said YES! ‘I adore you.’

Winger Riyad previously married Rita Johal for six years and has two daughters with her.

 

