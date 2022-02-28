Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 02:10 am
Prince Andrew may face new sexual abuse lawsuits. Gloria Allred, a powerful attorney, speculates that Royal Groped Her

Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew recently settled Virginia Giuffre’s sexual abuse lawsuit against him, but are his legal woes over?

According to Gloria Allred, a powerhouse attorney who has represented multiple victims of Jeffrey Epstein’s, a new law could make it easier for accusers to come forward against the 61-year-old royal.

According to The Sun, Allred believes that a new law would allow other potential victims to sue Andrew, including Florida hair salon owner Johanna Sjoberg, who accused the Duke of York of inappropriately touching her in 2001.

According to the publication, Sjoberg, now 42, has “repeatedly” claimed Andrew touched her breast when she was 21 years old, but too much time has passed for her to file a lawsuit.

However, if the new bill is passed, which aims to change the statute of limitations for adult victims of adult sexual abuse, more victims will be able to bring their allegations to court.

“The effort is to basically model [the new law] on the Child Victims Act in order to provide a year during which an adult victim of adult sexual abuse could sue,” Allred reportedly explained. “I am not aware of any other person who might allege that Prince Andrew sexually abused her, but if such people exist, they would require the law.”

The bill, titled the New York Adults Survivors Act, has not yet been signed into law, but it could be done this year, according to the outlet.

Senator Brad Hoylman, a bill sponsor, previously stated, “Adult survivors of serial sexual assaulters, such as Jeffrey Epstein, have been barred from entering our courtrooms. That is now over “according to The Sun

As previously reported by OK!, Andrew was hit with the sexual assault lawsuit last year after one of Epstein’s victims, Giuffre, claimed she was forced to have sex with the royal when she was a minor by the late financier.

Andrew, who had his royal patronages and military titles revoked as a result of the allegations, recently reached an out-of-court settlement with Giuffre, paying her an undisclosed sum to settle the suit.

However, Giuffre was not the only person to make disturbing allegations against Andrew, as many others have spoken out about uncomfortable encounters with the royal, including his former massage therapist, who accused him of inappropriate behaviour and referred to him as a “sex pest” and a “total creep.”

 

