Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 03:35 pm
Prince Andrew mocked Harry’s desire to be “normal”: ‘You have responsibilities.’

Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew once lectured nephew Prince Harry on the importance of wanting a “normal” life.

According to a royal biographer, the Queen’s favourite son, Andrew, who has recently emerged from a sexual assault scandal, has asked Harry to accept responsibility for his actions.

The incident is described by Mr Hutchins in his book, ‘Harry: The People’s Prince,’ written by the Duke of Sussex.

“According to legend, [Harry’s] uncle Prince Andrew once told Harry, ‘Look, you’re not normal, so stop trying to be,'” Andrew said.

“‘You have certain responsibilities,'” he stated.

The Duke of Sussex revealed his desire for a life away from the public eye in his 2021 show The Me You Can’t See.

“I’ve always wanted to be normal,” he explained. Instead of being Prince Harry, just be Harry. It had been a perplexing life.”

He stated that his time in the Armed Forces was unquestionably one of the happiest of his life.

Prince Andrew’s astute behaviour has frequently been mocked by royal staffers and insiders. Mr Hutchins explained that Harry was bothered by his uncle’s rude remarks.

“Prince Harry owes his good manners and ability to get along with people, say royal staffers, to his mother Diana’s example,” Mr Hutchins wrote.

“‘She would frequently bring William and Harry down to the kitchen to say thank you after a meal they’d enjoyed,'” the author shared.

Prince Harry resigned from his position as a senior royal to move to the United States with his wife, Meghan Markle. The couple now lives in a mansion in Montecito, California, with their children, Archie and Lilibet.

 

