Prince Charles and Camilla attend an exhibition commemorating Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee

On Wednesday, Prince Charles and Camilla appeared to be in good spirits as they attended an exhibition commemorating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall paid a visit to London’s Tate Britain to see an exhibition commemorating the event of the longest-reigning monarch.

Camilla wore a black dress with a white collar detail to the event. She appeared to be effortlessly elegant. Charles, on the other hand, looked equally dashing in a navy pinstriped suit with a lilac tie and check pocket square.

Earlier in the day, the future king visited Holy Trinity Brompton St Luke’s Church to learn about the work that the organisation is doing to help refugees and asylum seekers.

When speaking with service users during his visit, the heir to the throne met Ukrainian Andriy Kopylash and his daughter Veronika Kopylash, who had fled Ukraine.

The royal couple went to see an exhibition of photographer Nigel Henderson’s archive photographs of street parties from Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953.