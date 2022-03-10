Prince Charles and Camilla have a special photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on display

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, appear to keep Prince Harry and Meghan Markle close — even though they’re thousands of miles apart. During a special visit on Tuesday, the duchess gave a rare glimpse into her and Charles’ Clarence House living room, which includes a collection of family photographs.

Rowers Abby Johnston, Charlotte Irving, and Kat Cordiner were invited to discuss their record-breaking trip across the Atlantic Ocean to raise money for charity. The duke and duchess’ Instagram account posted photos from the meeting, giving followers a peek inside their home.

“The adventurous trio broke a world record rowing 3,000 miles over 42 days from La Gomera in the Canaries to English Harbour in Antigua to raise money for three cancer charities,” the caption explained. “The Duchess of Cornwall invited the rowers to tea at Clarence House to congratulate them on their fantastic achievement, and heard their stories including how Kat was diagnosed with cancer and wanted to take on the challenge to show that life can be lived in full with the disease.”

Picture frames lined the tables and walls in the three images included in the carousel, and one image shows Prince Charles walking his daughter-in-law, Meghan, down the aisle at her and Harry’s 2018 wedding, according to People. Meghan began the walk on her own, and Prince Charles escorted her halfway because her father was not present. Other images included Harry at the Invictus Games, a christening portrait of Prince Louis, and a black-and-white portrait of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

The duchess met Emerald Fennell, the actress who plays Camilla in seasons 3 and 4 of The Crown, on International Women’s Day. “It was especially nice to meet her today on International Women’s Day because, you know, she does so much for so many charities, particularly for women,” the actress and director told journalist Georgie Prodromou.