Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 05:10 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Prince Charles and Camilla have a special photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on display

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 05:10 pm
Prince Charles

Prince Charles and Camilla have a special photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on display

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, appear to keep Prince Harry and Meghan Markle close — even though they’re thousands of miles apart. During a special visit on Tuesday, the duchess gave a rare glimpse into her and Charles’ Clarence House living room, which includes a collection of family photographs.

Rowers Abby Johnston, Charlotte Irving, and Kat Cordiner were invited to discuss their record-breaking trip across the Atlantic Ocean to raise money for charity. The duke and duchess’ Instagram account posted photos from the meeting, giving followers a peek inside their home.

“The adventurous trio broke a world record rowing 3,000 miles over 42 days from La Gomera in the Canaries to English Harbour in Antigua to raise money for three cancer charities,” the caption explained. “The Duchess of Cornwall invited the rowers to tea at Clarence House to congratulate them on their fantastic achievement, and heard their stories including how Kat was diagnosed with cancer and wanted to take on the challenge to show that life can be lived in full with the disease.”

Picture frames lined the tables and walls in the three images included in the carousel, and one image shows Prince Charles walking his daughter-in-law, Meghan, down the aisle at her and Harry’s 2018 wedding, according to People. Meghan began the walk on her own, and Prince Charles escorted her halfway because her father was not present. Other images included Harry at the Invictus Games, a christening portrait of Prince Louis, and a black-and-white portrait of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.
The duchess met Emerald Fennell, the actress who plays Camilla in seasons 3 and 4 of The Crown, on International Women’s Day. “It was especially nice to meet her today on International Women’s Day because, you know, she does so much for so many charities, particularly for women,” the actress and director told journalist Georgie Prodromou.

Read More

1 hour ago
Kourtney Kardashian comes in second. Kim Kardashian's tone-deaf professional stance

Kourtney Kardashian has been dragged into the social media frenzy created by...
1 hour ago
Prince William irritates Meghan Markle supporters by implying that war in Africa is 'normal.'

Prince William is infuriating Sussex fans after making insensitive comments about the...
1 hour ago
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck intend to spend the summer together in the United Kingdom

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, one of Hollywood's most adored couples, has...
1 hour ago
Kanye West declares it a "big win" that 'Donda 2' is not on the Billboard Charts

Kanye West appeared pleased to have pushed the envelope, as his recent...
1 hour ago
Kim Kardashian explains how she protects her children from Kanye West drama

Kim Kardashian recently revealed her strategies and tips for keeping all of...
1 hour ago
George R.R. Martin provides a rare update on the upcoming 'Game of Thrones' prequel

George R.R. Martin recently revealed his "deep and heavy" involvement in the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Kim Kardashian
5 mins ago
Kim Kardashian Accessorized Her String Bikini with a Surprising Pool Accessory

Gloves? In the water? Kim Kardashian argues her point. Kim, the queen...
Carbon neutrality
11 mins ago
Carbon neutrality in Northwest China

BEIJING - The "Asia No.1" smart logistics center in Xi'an, run by...
12 mins ago
Kate Winslet is ready to grace the screen once again

Kate Winslet, took a break after her powerful portrayal as a Delaware...
Nepra
15 mins ago
Nepra approves Rs5.94/kWh rise in electricity tariff

KARACHI: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Thursday allowed ex-Wapda...
Adsence Ad 300X600