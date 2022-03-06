Prince Charles is planning to ‘formalise the monarchy’s slimming down.’

Prince Charles has ideas about how the monarchy should look in the future if he becomes king.

According to royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti, the 73-year-old intends to make changes, including slimming down the throne.

“Prince Charles is going to make some changes,” he told Us Weekly.

“It’s long been speculated that he wishes to trim down the working royals at the heart of the family.”

The royal family is understood to have undergone some major structural changes, but the royal expert added that the heir to the throne is expected to “formalise the slimming down” so that it does not appear to be the “result of circumstances.”

The circumstances are that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are leaving their positions as senior members of the royal family.