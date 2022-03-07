‘Prince Charles is set to lend Prince Andrew up to £7 million to help fund Virginia Roberts’ multi-million sex abuse payout,’ reports

According to reports, Prince Charles will foot a portion of the bill for Prince Andrew’s sexual abuse lawsuit.

According to reports, the Prince of Wales will lend the Duke of York up to £7 million, which will not include public funds, after the royal agreed to pay a large sum to his accuser Virginia Roberts to settle the case before it went to a jury.

Ms Roberts claimed she was forced to have sex with the duke three times when she was 17 by the late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

She was given permission in January to sue Andrew, 61, in a New York civil court for unspecified damages.

Despite vowing to fight the allegations and repeatedly claiming his innocence, the prince agreed to pay a large sum, reported to be around £12 million, to settle the case last month.

According to The Sun, the Duke of York has ten days to pay the money to Ms Roberts as part of his agreement.

When he sells his ski chalet in Verbier, Switzerland, he will repay Prince Charles.

‘There were family discussions about how to “take a little from here and a little from there,” a source told The Sun.

‘Once it (the money from the chalet) reaches his bank account, he will be able to repay his brother and anyone else who has lent him money.’

‘However, that payment (to Virginia) must be made on time.’

According to the Telegraph, the Queen was rumoured to be footing a portion of the bill for Prince Andrew’s sexual abuse lawsuit last month.

It came as Prince Andrew settled his sexual abuse lawsuit with Ms Roberts and announced a’substantial donation’ to her victim-rights charity.

He also praised her ‘bravery,’ as well as the bravery of other victims of human trafficking, and stated that he had ‘never intended’ to malign her character.

Although the parties have reached an agreement, the agreement does not constitute an admission of guilt by the Duke, who has always vigorously denied the allegations levelled against him.

In his statement, the duke stated that he’regretted his association with Epstein’ and promised to demonstrate this by’supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims.’

An attachment to the letter notifying the public and the United States District Court of the settlement provided brief details of the agreement between Andrew and Ms Roberts but indicated that the amount would not be disclosed.

Although the terms of the agreement are being kept under wraps, sources say the settlement could cost Andrew as much as £7.5 million ($10 million) – with several million pounds in legal fees pushing the total cost of the case to around £10 million.