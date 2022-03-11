Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 07:52 pm
Prince Charles is’more fulfilled’ now that he has ‘bulletproof’ Camilla by his side

Prince Charles

Experts applaud Since having ‘bulletproof’ Camilla by his side, Prince Charles’ attitude has shifted.

Anna Pasternak, a royal expert, revealed details about Camilla’s bulletproof personality in an interview with The Telegraph.

“It was Charles who decided that he couldn’t live without Camilla, not the other way around,” she claimed.

“It’s difficult to refuse a tenacious Prince of Wales who declares you ‘non-negotiable’ – as Wallis Simpson discovered.”

“We can now see that Charles will be a better, more fulfilled king with Camilla by his side.” Plus with her “Heroically supportive” nature towards “Prince Charles, Camilla has never sought the limelight.”

This has become the “Key to her appeal is that she doesn’t take herself too seriously, yet manages to walk the tightrope of deference that Royal duties demand.”

“Her glorious sense of humour is a mainstay of her character. Sometimes on official visits she’s literally clutching herself as she tries to stem hopeless giggles. Her guileless mirth is contagious.”

“One gets the sense that she and Charles are going to howl with laughter together in the car home after.”

