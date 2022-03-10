Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 11:36 pm
Prince Charles once considered Meghan Markle as her ‘daughter’

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 11:36 pm
Prince Harry

How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are keeping Princess Diana’s memory alive

Prince Charles once “admired” Meghan Markle and “treated her like a daughter” claimed a royal expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex retired from working as senior royal members in a thrilling exit two years ago.

Since the exit Harry has been personally attacking his father and since then Megxit have pushed them away from each other and left Charles “deeply shocked and hurt”, claimed sources.

However, royal commentator Ashley Pearson alleged that the Duchess was “welcomed” into the family and “adored” by the Prince of Wales.

Featured in Channel 5’s 2022 documentary, ‘Harry & Meghan Vs The Monarchy’. She said: “Charles famously adored Meghan.

“She was welcomed as a daughter, even more so than Kate Middleton was at the very beginning.”

 

