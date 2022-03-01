Prince Charles provides an update on the Queen’s health and breaks his silence on the Ukraine invasion

Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 11:22 pm
The Queen is “a lot better now,” according to the Prince of Wales, following her COVID-19 isolation, as she participated in virtual events with diplomats on Tuesday.

Prince Charles made the remark while in Essex to formally present Southend-on-Sea with the Letters Patent granting city status following the death of MP Sir David Amess.

As he and the Duchess of Cornwall strolled along the seafront, he was asked about his mother’s health.

Janice Jacom, 64, an administrative assistant at a nearby golf course, stated: “When I asked the Prince about his mother, he replied,’she’s a lot better now – it was very mild.’ It was a little concerning because the Queen is getting on in years, but I think she’s wonderful.”

During his visit to the coastal Essex town on Tuesday, Charles, 73, also publicly condemned Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, saying that democratic values are being attacked in the “most unconscionable way” in Ukraine.

The future king was speaking at a ceremony to grant Southend-on-Sea, Essex, city status, following the death of MP Sir David Amess, who was killed by an attacker at a constituency surgery last year.

Before pledging solidarity with Ukraine, the Prince called Sir David’s death a “terrible tragedy” and a “attack on democracy.”

“We are seeing those same values under attack today in Ukraine in the most unconscionable way,” Charles said. “In the stand we take here, we are in solidarity with all those who are resisting brutal aggression.”

He continued: “In the aftermath of Sir David’s brutal murder, the people of Southend-on-Sea came together in a remarkable and inspiring way to bring good out of evil. In doing so, they demonstrated a deep truth: that what matters more than any name, whether of a person or a place, is the spirit.  Today, Southend becomes a city. As we celebrate and honour that fact, we remember that it is always, and crucially, a community.

“By that measure, Ladies and Gentleman, Southend-on-Sea is a marvellous example to our nation. It epitomises the heartfelt words offered by Sir David’s family following his death about the need, and I quote – ‘to set aside their differences and show kindness and love to all’ There could be no greater legacy.”

Following the council meeting, Charles and Camilla officially unveiled a new eco-friendly Pier train named after Sir David, followed by a reception for volunteers and community leaders at Sands By The Sea Restaurant.

 

