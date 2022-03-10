Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 04:06 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Prince Charles says he “just can’t bear” the Ukraine war and is “in tears” for parents who have lost children

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 04:06 pm
Prince Charles

Prince Charles says he “just can’t bear” the Ukraine war and is “in tears” for parents who have lost children

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Prince Charles is about to cry for Ukrainians.

On Wednesday, the future King paid a visit to St Luke’s Church and spoke with people who had been forced to flee the war-torn region. These people are now in search of safety, with the help of Holy Trinity Brompton Church (HTB).

Among the many people he met, the father-of-two interacted with fellow fatigue Andriy Kopylash from Ukraine.

Mr. Kopylash revealed that he fled to the United Kingdom to avoid Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Andriy later added that he is concerned about his daughter Veronika, who is still in their home country.

“We have had wonderful support from the community here,” Mr Kopylash told the heir to the throne.

Following the visit of the Prince of Wales, the Ukrainian stated: “He was very open, and tears welled up in his eyes.

“He left an indelible impression on me. It was a pleasure to meet Prince Charles.

“He was very open and knowledgeable about the situation.”

“I just can’t take it anymore. What a calamitous tragedy! “During his visit, Charles told another mother.

Read More

17 mins ago
Kanye West declares it a "big win" that 'Donda 2' is not on the Billboard Charts

Kanye West appeared pleased to have pushed the envelope, as his recent...
20 mins ago
Kim Kardashian explains how she protects her children from Kanye West drama

Kim Kardashian recently revealed her strategies and tips for keeping all of...
23 mins ago
George R.R. Martin provides a rare update on the upcoming 'Game of Thrones' prequel

George R.R. Martin recently revealed his "deep and heavy" involvement in the...
55 mins ago
Oscar presenters include Anthony Hopkins, Uma Thurman, and others

Additional presenters for the 94th Academy Awards were announced on Wednesday by...
11 hours ago
Meghan's 'extraordinary' introduction to Queen Elizabeth II, where Prince Harry revealed PRIVATE royal tradition

MEGHAN MARKLE "quickly learned" a few Royal traditions when she first met...
11 hours ago
Who are the TWO people Queen Elizabeth Calls the MOST

As the monarchy's head, you'd think The Queen would have to be...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Kourtney Kardashian
4 mins ago
Kourtney Kardashian comes in second. Kim Kardashian’s tone-deaf professional stance

Kourtney Kardashian has been dragged into the social media frenzy created by...
Prince William
8 mins ago
Prince William irritates Meghan Markle supporters by implying that war in Africa is ‘normal.’

Prince William is infuriating Sussex fans after making insensitive comments about the...
Rupee
8 mins ago
Rupee value unchanged, remains at historic low

KARACHI: The rupee ended firmer against the dollar on Thursday to remain...
Jennifer Lopez
10 mins ago
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck intend to spend the summer together in the United Kingdom

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, one of Hollywood's most adored couples, has...
Adsence Ad 300X600