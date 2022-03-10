Prince Charles says he “just can’t bear” the Ukraine war and is “in tears” for parents who have lost children

Prince Charles is about to cry for Ukrainians.

On Wednesday, the future King paid a visit to St Luke’s Church and spoke with people who had been forced to flee the war-torn region. These people are now in search of safety, with the help of Holy Trinity Brompton Church (HTB).

Among the many people he met, the father-of-two interacted with fellow fatigue Andriy Kopylash from Ukraine.

Mr. Kopylash revealed that he fled to the United Kingdom to avoid Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Andriy later added that he is concerned about his daughter Veronika, who is still in their home country.

“We have had wonderful support from the community here,” Mr Kopylash told the heir to the throne.

Following the visit of the Prince of Wales, the Ukrainian stated: “He was very open, and tears welled up in his eyes.

“He left an indelible impression on me. It was a pleasure to meet Prince Charles.

“He was very open and knowledgeable about the situation.”

“I just can’t take it anymore. What a calamitous tragedy! “During his visit, Charles told another mother.