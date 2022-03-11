Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 07:42 pm
Prince Charles sends a heartfelt message to people of Australia after flooding

Prince Charles

Prince Charles forced to cancel royal trip as UK braces for strong storm

Following the sad fatalities and damage caused by extensive floods in Queensland and New South Wales, Australia, Prince Charles and his wife Camilla have conveyed their sorrow, as well as their deep concern and compassion.

The message of the Prince of Wales was relayed by Clarence House.

“It is with great sadness that my wife and I once again express our distress, as well as immense concern and sympathy, following the tragic deaths and devastation caused by widespread flooding in Queensland and New South Wales,” the future king says in his message.

“Having visited many of the affected areas over the years, I am deeply shocked by the extent of this flooding across rural areas, as well as in major cities such as Brisbane and Sydney.

“Our heartfelt thoughts are with those families and friends who have lost loved ones, and with the many thousands of people in Queensland and New South Wales whose livelihoods and businesses have received yet another blow after the privations caused by the Covid pandemic.

“My great admiration for the resilience, courage and compassion of Australian people in moments like these knows no bounds,” the prince concluded.

