Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

12th Mar, 2022. 12:23 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Prince Charles unromantic proposal caused Princess Diana to ‘break into laughing’

Web Desk BOL News

12th Mar, 2022. 12:23 am
Princess Diana Charles wedding
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

In the Channel 5 programme Charles and Di: The Truth Behind Their Wedding, a royal expert disclosed facts of Prince Charles’ proposal to Princess Diana, revealing it wasn’t very romantic.

In 1981, Diana became engaged to Prince Charles, and the two married six months later.

The wedding of Princess Diana and Prince Charles was a fantasy come true, but the proposal was far from romantic.

Diana was barely 20 years old when she was welcomed to Windsor Castle for a visit that would change her life forever. She was more than a decade younger than her future husband.

When she arrived at the mediaeval royal residence, Charles informed her he had “missed her so much” before taking her to the nursery and proposing to her.

Diana had only met Charles 12 times before being engaged to the future king by the time she left the castle.

Majesty magazine editor Ingrid Seward spoke about the not-so-romantic proposal in Channel 5’s programme Charles and Di: The Truth Behind Their Wedding.

“Because the nursery is like a home,” she claims, the heir to the throne proposed in Windsor Castle’s nursery.

And in response Diana “burst out laughing”, she claims. “I think that was probably just her nerves.

” She didn’t think it was the most romantic of proposals but she had the proposal.”
Royal biographer Christopher Wilson added: “She was completely bowled over by this, didn’t see it coming.”

He said: “Prince Charles didn’t pick her up in his arms and embrace or do any of the things we might do when we propose marriage to the one that we love.

“He rang his mum, simply to say ‘there, I’ve done it now. You’ve asked me to get married to somebody and I’ve fixed it.’

“What he’d done was he’d finally found a wife.”

In a later interview, Diana revealed further details about the proposal.

She said: “He said do you realise that one day you’ll be Queen. And I said ‘I love you so much, I love you so much’.

” He said ‘whatever loves means’. He said it then. So I thought, that was great. I thought he meant it.”

Read More

24 mins ago
'She is extremely professional, 'Fahad Mustafa lends his support to Sana Javed

Sana Javed is under fire due to her controversy with models and...
43 mins ago
Azaan Sami Khan's debut album 'Main Tera' left fans in awe

Singer and actor Azaan Sami Khan has launched his long-awaited debut album....
1 hour ago
Sonali Bendre discusses her near-fatal cancer battle

Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre, who was diagnosed with metastatic cancer in 2018,...
1 hour ago
Mathira slams senior actress Naima Khan for recent comments

Senior Pakistani actress Naima Khan appeared on Nida Yasir's morning show, "Good...
1 hour ago
Princess Diana was horrified on her Wedding day

The state of Princess Diana's wedding gown was something she did not...
2 hours ago
Katie Price flaunts her newly enlarged bust in a pink crop top and tassel skirt after concealing a 'drunk in Miami' heart rate tattoo

Katie Price sported a pink crop top and tassel skirt after returning...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Michael Owen
25 seconds ago
Michael Owen’s daughter Gemma responds to claims that she is “another rich footballer’s kid living off their daddy’s money” after launching her own bikini business

Michael Owen's daughter has denied that her famous father funded her new...
'Baahubali' star receives 5,000 marriage proposals
4 mins ago
‘Baahubali’ star receives 5,000 marriage proposals

Telegu actor Prabhas, who is widely regarded as one of India's most...
Imran Khan
6 mins ago
PM Imran Khan accuse Indian govt for obstructing the resuming of Pakistan-India series

Imran Khan, a former Pakistan captain and current Prime Minister, has accused...
Meghan Markle
7 mins ago
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry criticise the United Kingdom’s approach to Covid-19 vaccines.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are among those who have criticised the...
Adsence Ad 300X600