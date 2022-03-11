Prince Charles unromantic proposal caused Princess Diana to ‘break into laughing’

In the Channel 5 programme Charles and Di: The Truth Behind Their Wedding, a royal expert disclosed facts of Prince Charles’ proposal to Princess Diana, revealing it wasn’t very romantic.

In 1981, Diana became engaged to Prince Charles, and the two married six months later.

The wedding of Princess Diana and Prince Charles was a fantasy come true, but the proposal was far from romantic.

Diana was barely 20 years old when she was welcomed to Windsor Castle for a visit that would change her life forever. She was more than a decade younger than her future husband.

When she arrived at the mediaeval royal residence, Charles informed her he had “missed her so much” before taking her to the nursery and proposing to her.

Diana had only met Charles 12 times before being engaged to the future king by the time she left the castle.

Majesty magazine editor Ingrid Seward spoke about the not-so-romantic proposal in Channel 5’s programme Charles and Di: The Truth Behind Their Wedding.

“Because the nursery is like a home,” she claims, the heir to the throne proposed in Windsor Castle’s nursery.

And in response Diana “burst out laughing”, she claims. “I think that was probably just her nerves.

” She didn’t think it was the most romantic of proposals but she had the proposal.”

Royal biographer Christopher Wilson added: “She was completely bowled over by this, didn’t see it coming.”

He said: “Prince Charles didn’t pick her up in his arms and embrace or do any of the things we might do when we propose marriage to the one that we love.

“He rang his mum, simply to say ‘there, I’ve done it now. You’ve asked me to get married to somebody and I’ve fixed it.’

“What he’d done was he’d finally found a wife.”

In a later interview, Diana revealed further details about the proposal.

She said: “He said do you realise that one day you’ll be Queen. And I said ‘I love you so much, I love you so much’.

” He said ‘whatever loves means’. He said it then. So I thought, that was great. I thought he meant it.”