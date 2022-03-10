Prince Charles’s lifelong dream has been shattered

Yesterday afternoon, the Prince of Wales paid a visit to St Luke’s Church in Earl’s Court, west London, where he met people fleeing disaster-stricken and war-torn areas such as Afghanistan, Syria, and Ukraine.

While speaking to a group at the church, Prince Charles revealed a “lifetime dream” of his to visit Syria and Yemen.

According to the Prince of Wales: “I’ve always wanted to go to Syria and Yemen, but so much has been destroyed by these terrifying wars and conflicts.

“For me, it is an immeasurable tragedy that there is so much death and destruction in the world at this time, resulting in such utter misery for so many people who are forced to flee their countries.