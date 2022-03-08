Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 03:41 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Prince George foretold the name of Meghan Markle’s son long before she gave birth?

Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 03:41 pm
Prince George
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Prince George, son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, once baffled a dog walker with shocking reply.

The future King, was once out with grandmother Carole Middleton in Buckleberry, Berkshire, when he came across a woman who asked his name.

Speaking to The Sun, the woman said: “I was asked by a police minder not to take a photo of the children, which I didn’t, but George started stroking my dog.

“Just to be friendly I engaged in a bit of small talk and I asked George what his name was, even though obviously I knew it.”

And she added: “To my astonishment, he said ‘I’m called Archie’ with a big smile on his face. I don’t know why he calls himself Archie but kids often play with their names and I think it’s lovely.”

The incident took place a few years before Meghan Markle’s son, Archie, in 2019.

Read More

13 hours ago
Kristen Stewart claims she went golfing with fiancée Dylan Meyer and friends to celebrate her Oscar nomination

Kristen Stewart's first Academy Award nomination was a home run. At the...
13 hours ago
Gabriella Brooks flaunts her incredible figure in a revealing green bikini

In this revealing bikini, AUSSIE supermodel Gabriella Brooks flaunts her unmistakable figure....
13 hours ago
Gemma Collins' safari trip with her rarely seen stepson Tristan and fiance Rami is revealed

Gemma dressed for her VIP experience at the park in animal print...
13 hours ago
Danniella Westbrook reveals she's back in the hospital by posting photos of her glam new look

DANNIELLA WESTBROOK revealed her hospitalisation today with a glam late-night selfie. "Time...
13 hours ago
Megan McKenna looks completely different after having lip fillers removed in order to appear more natural

MEGAN MCKENNA appeared to be a new woman when she stepped out...
13 hours ago
Emily Atack looks stunning in a plunging top while out with her Netflix celebrity cousin

EMILY ATACK looked stunning in a photo she shared to wish her...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Princess Charlene
3 mins ago
Princess Charlene’s twins’miss her’ during her absence and recovery from an unknown illness

Princess Charlene of Monaco has been out of the public eye for...
Prince Andrew
6 mins ago
Prince Andrew mocked Harry’s desire to be “normal”: ‘You have responsibilities.’

Prince Andrew once lectured nephew Prince Harry on the importance of wanting...
pakistan
9 mins ago
Pakistan openers solid as first Australia Test heads for draw

Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique added another century stand in batting practise conditions...
10 mins ago
Pakistan fully committed to protection of women’s rights: FO

Pakistan is fully committed to the promotion and protection of women’s rights,...
Adsence Ad 300X600